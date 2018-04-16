Monrovia Wine Walk
Monrovia Wine Walk, 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, April 21. Stroll through Old Town, explore businesses and sample wine while enjoying music. For the $40 ticket price, participants will receive 12 one-ounce wine samples. Get tickets here (https://goo.gl/grHQnM) or avoid the processing fee by purchasing the at the Community Center, Volunteer Center, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Charlie's House, Merengue, Sunday's Old Town Bistro, or PrimeLending. For more information: https://goo.gl/XeZa1B
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment