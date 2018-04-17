Bill By Monrovia's Senator Would Limit Firearms Purchases, Increase Minimum Purchase Age to 21
The California Senate Public Safety Committee has voted to pass SB 1100 authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, who represents Monrovia. SB 1100 would prohibit a person from making more than one firearm purchase within a 30-day period in California and increases the age requirement for purchasing all firearms to 21 years.
Source: Portantino press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment