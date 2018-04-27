News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College Offering Low-Or No-Cost Enrollment
Local students will soon be able to enroll at Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, for little to no cost through Citrus College Promise, a program designed to cover enrollment fees and other college costs for first-time students.
To be eligible for the Citrus College Promise, high school seniors must participate in Citrus College's Early Decision program at a district high school. Home school and private school students who live in the college's service area and have signed up for an on-campus Early Decision event are also eligible.
- Brad Haugaard
