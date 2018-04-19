News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Watch Out for IRS Scams!
Monrovia Police want you to be aware of tax-season scams involving the IRS.
It's really simple: The IRS will always send taxpayers a written notification of any tax due via the U.S. mail, NOT by phone or through any other electronic media.
The IRS never asks for financial access information over the telephone or by any type of electronic communication, such as text messages and social media.
Don't open any attachments or click on any links contained in an electronic message. Instead, forward the e-mail to phishing@irs.gov. More information on how to report phishing scams involving the IRS is available on the genuine IRS website, IRS.gov.
