Yet Another Starbucks Coming to Monrovia; Kid Empire Coming, Too; Police to be Honored; Lyft Glitches; HIstoric Homes
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ 3-Day Suit Broker, at the corner of Huntington and Magnolia will be replaced with a Starbucks. The new Starbucks will be 2,200 square feet and will include a drive-thru operation. It will be on a 28,974 square foot site, with 35 parking spaces. The drive-thru will be able to handle 11 vehicles in the queue.
~ A Kids Empire indoor playground will be going in the shopping center at the northeast corner of Huntington Drive and Shamrock. The 10,480 foot space, just east of 24-Hour Fitness, is an indoor playground with slides, climbing structures, a café pantry, and space for private parties such as birthday events.
~ The Monrovia Police Department will hold its Annual Awards Ceremony in the City Council Chambers on Thursday, April 26, at 5 p.m., followed by a cake and punch reception in the Police Department Community Policing Room. Award recipients are:
Distinguished Service Medal: David Andrew, Travis Ortega, James Ruano, William Wilkins, Alfonso Castaneda, Pam Greene, Sandy Williams.
Medal of Valor: Esteban Castaneda, Oliver Medina.
Medal of Merit: Michael Garcia.
Life Saving Medal: David Andrew, Brian Cofield, John Jefferson.
~ Some people have had bugs with the promo code (GOMONROVIA) when using Lyft. Chi said, "Lyft is working to solve the problem with their third-party vendor who assists with promotions like ours. If you experience an issue with the promo code stopping working, please let us know and we will work with Lyft to resolve the problem."
~ The 36th Annual Monrovia Historic Preservation Group's Historic Homes Tour is scheduled for Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There are six vintage homes that embody the variety, charm, and character of Monrovia's neighborhoods. Advance tickets may be purchased at Dollmakers' Kattywompus, the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce, or here: http://www.mohpg.org/ost.html
