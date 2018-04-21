Trying Out LimeBike

I tried out the LimeBike system today. I walked to a bike shown on the LimeBike smartphone app, but I think it was in someone’s back yard. So I kept walking. After about 10 minutes I found a bike a block south of Foothill. It was a bit hard entering my credit card number in the app; it’s lime and yellow color makes it hard to read in the sunshine. Should have done that at home.
Otherwise easy. Unlocked bike, rode to the train station, went to LA and met a friend for lunch at Horse Thief BBQ, which I can HIGHLY recommend.
It’s a bit odd that a bike ride costs a dollar and a Lyft car ride costs 50 cents, but if you add a tip on the Lyft ride (and knowing what a nice person you are I’m sure you will) you come out ahead on the bike.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment