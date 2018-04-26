News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Interview With Pastor of Fellowship Monrovia
An interview with Pastor Albert Tate of Fellowship Monrovia, one of the largest churches in the San Gabriel Valley, in the Los Angeles Sentinel:
https://goo.gl/Ut8mjD
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/26/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment