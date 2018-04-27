News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Breakfast at Mimi’s
Breakfast at Mimi’s, at the corner of Mayflower and Huntington. Got the Pirk Sausage and Eggs for $9.99 and coffee for $3.49. Very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
4/27/2018
