Monrovia Police: Drunk Socks Cop; Safe Stolen From House; Burglar Returns - Caught; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 19-25. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 462 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 19 at 7:34 a.m., a bicyclist in the 400 block of W. Duarte was riding along the north sidewalk, when a motorist exited a business parking lot and struck the bike. The bicyclist fell to the ground and sustained no visible injuries, only minor pain.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 7:51 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and removed items from a shelf. The subject ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. He was stopped by store security and the police were called. Officers arrived and took custody of the subject.
Warrant – Suspects Arrested
April 19 at 9:18 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. Mayflower when he saw a vehicle in front of him commit a violation. He conducted a traffic stop and contacted the occupants. A computer check revealed two of the occupants had warrants and they were arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 1:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject in Station Square Park after closing hours. He contacted the subject and found the subject to be under the influence of narcotics; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 3:21 a.m., officers were extra patrolling the 500 block of S. Myrtle when they saw a suspicious female subject. They stopped the subject, and a computer check revealed she had a warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
April 20 at 7:27 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman reported that her brother had just forced his way into her home and had taken money. Officers responded and located the male subject outside the home. After an investigation was conducted, he was arrested for burglary.
Battery Against a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 9:43 a.m., an employee of a business in the 200 block of E. Duarte reported a male subject trespassing. Officers arrived and located the subject inhaling intoxicants. They approached the subject, who swung his fist and hit one of the officers in the face, causing an injury. The subject was arrested.
Residential Burglary
April 20 at 11:31 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Highland returned home and found her front door had been forced open. She entered her home and discovered it was ransacked and her safe had been stolen. Officers responded and searched for suspects, but were unable to locate any. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
April 20 at 9:42 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill. He removed several bottles of alcohol from a shelf, then fled the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 11:26 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block S. Alta Vista when he saw a bicyclist commit a riding violation. The officer stopped the bicyclist and a computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
April 21 at 9:00 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Foothill went to her car and discovered someone had shattered her car window. She found the suspect had entered her vehicle and stole her wallet, checkbook and ID. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Cited
April 21 at 6:59 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of S. California for a driving violation. A probation search of the vehicle revealed the occupants were in possession of narcotics. The occupants were issued citations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 7:08 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck when he saw a female subject lying across the sidewalk. The officer stopped to see if she needed medical assistance, but found she was only sleeping. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 21 at 11:34 p.m., a female subject was sitting on a bench with her friends in the 100 block of E. Colorado with her purse on the bench next to her. A male subject approached the bench and grabbed her purse, then fled the area. Officers were called, but they were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 21 at 11:48 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Royal Oaks returned home and discovered his front door had been kicked open. He entered the house and found it to be ransacked. A television and several shoes were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 1:24 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw a vehicle commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 3:34 a.m., several residents in the 700 block of Monterey called the police because a male subject was heard and seen walking through their front yards. Officers arrived and located the subject. They found him to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 12:11 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Royal Oaks arrived home and found a male subject inside his home. The suspect ran out of the home and jumped into a car. The victim chased the suspect and looked into the car. The victim saw items inside the car that had been stolen from his house the previous day. Officers arrived and arrested the suspect.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
April 22 at 4:40 p.m., a vehicle collided into another vehicle in the 800 block of W. Foothill. The driver found to be at fault was heavily intoxicated and was complaining of pain. He was transported to a nearby hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 23 at 6:56 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado walked outside his home and discovered his vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the night. The victim’s wallet and money had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 23 at 7:33 a.m., the owner of a business in the 500 block of Fig arrived at work and found large amounts of scrap metal had been stolen from his locked and gated yard sometime during the weekend while the business was closed. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting - Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 10:40 a.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, removed merchandise from a shelf and left the store without paying. Store security stopped the suspect outside the store. Officers responded and after an investigation, arrested the suspect for the theft.
Residential Burglary
April 24 at 11:04 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a house in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista. When they arrived, they found the front door open. There was no one found inside the house. The owner arrived and told officers that two shotguns and jewelry had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 2:05 p.m., a witness saw a male subject writing graffiti on a trash can in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the male. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
April 25 at 2:55 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Pomona arrived home and discovered a package that he had delivered had been stolen from his front porch. This investigation is continuing.
