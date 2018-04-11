News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Pacific Plate Brewing Named One Of Fastest Growing Craft Breweries


Pacific Plate Brewing Company of Monrovia was one of the fastest craft breweries in the country in 2017, according to the Brewers Association. https://goo.gl/EzNZ6q

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)