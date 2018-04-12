Monrovia Police: Bicyclist Stopped for Vehicle Code Violation; Senior Bilked by Publishers Clearing House Scam; Cell Phone Tracks Down Suspect; Lots of Car Windows Busted; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 5 - 11. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 440 service events, resulting in 91 investigations.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 12:38 a.m., residents in the 200 block of N. Shamrock heard a male and female yelling inside one of the houses on their block. Officers responded and located the two subjects. A computer check revealed the male subject had a valid restraining order against him which prohibited him from being around the female subject. He was taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 10:46 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. He stopped the bicyclist and found the rider was in possession of an open container of alcohol, as well as drug paraphernalia. The rider was arrested.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 8:26 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Montana reported a male subject pacing back and forth on the street. She had a valid restraining order against the male, who was prohibited from being anywhere near the residence. Officers arrived, located the subject and took him into custody.
Fraud
April 6 at 11:12 a.m., an elderly resident in the 600 block of E. Olive received a telephone call from someone telling her she had won a sweepstakes from Publishers Clearing House; however, to receive the money she would have to purchase $15,000 worth of gift cards, then provide the caller with the gift card numbers. The resident complied with their request, but never received the prize money she was promised. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 2:08 p.m., a caller reported a male and female fighting at a residence in the 500 block of Sombrero. Officers arrived and located the two subjects, who are living together and in a dating relationship. An investigation revealed the female subject had bitten the male, so she was taken into custody.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 8:09 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 700 block of E. Foothill when he saw a vehicle in front of him with current registration tabs; however, a DMV computer check revealed the registration was actually expired. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for fraud.
Burglary / Grand Theft Auto
April 6 at 10:03 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth returned home after spending several days in the hospital and discovered her home had been burglarized. Several designer clothing items had been stolen, as well as one of her vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 6 at 10:18 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 800 block of W. Duarte when she was stopped by a resident who said they had just found their parked vehicle’s window had been shattered. The resident was inside her home when she heard the vehicle’s alarm activate, so she went outside and saw the damage. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 11:04 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 1700 block of S. Magnolia when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so the sergeant took him into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed the subject was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commercial Burglary
April 7 at 6:36 a.m., the owner of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and discovered one of the windows to the building had been shattered. When she went inside the business, she found that it had been burglarized, with several packages of merchandise taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 7 between 8:30 and 9:41 a.m., residents in the 900 block of Monterey and the 300 block of N. Grand walked outside their homes to go to work and discovered windows to their vehicles had been shattered. Two vehicles had been burglarized sometime during the night. A laptop computer and a backpack were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 4:32 p.m., the victim of a vehicle burglary in the City of Duarte had their cellphone and other items stolen. The victim used the phone’s tracking system to locate the phone inside a house in the 1400 block of Encino. Officers responded and the phone and other stolen property was recovered. The person who was in possession of the stolen property was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 10:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a female subject lying across the sidewalk. The officer stopped to see if she needed medical assistance, but found she was only sleeping. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody.
DUI / Warrant – Suspect Arrest
April 7 at 10:27 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Walnut, when he saw a motorist weaving back and forth along the road. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. A computer check revealed the driver also had a warrant for his arrest.
Under the Influence of Drugs – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 11:47 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 800 block of S. Fifth when he saw a male subject walking in the parking lot of a business that was closed. The male was behaving suspicious. The sergeant stopped the subject and found him to be under the influence of drugs, so he was arrested.
Petty Theft
April 8 at 12:05 a.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington walked outside to his car and found someone had stolen one of the wheels off his vehicle. The car was propped up on a jack. This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspects Arrested
April 8 between 1:34 and 2:09 a.m., officers stopped two separate vehicles, one in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle and the other in the 900 block of S. Alta Vista for vehicle code violations. Both drivers were found to be intoxicated, so field sobriety tests were conducted. Both subjects were too intoxicated to operate a vehicle safely, so they were arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 3:05 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas heard someone knocking on the front door to her home. When she looked outside, she did not recognize the male subject, so she called the police. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 12:06 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when she saw a vehicle traveling north on Myrtle, swerving back and forth. She stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle Burglary
April 9 at 8:33 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Encino walked outside his home and discovered that sometime during the night someone had shattered two of his car windows. He looked inside his car and found that his laptop and wallet containing credit cards had been stolen. He called his credit card companies and was told the cards had already been used at several different stores in various cities. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 9 between 1:10 and 2:48 p.m., employees of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported two incidents of shoplifting. The suspects in the first incident stole over fifty pair of jeans, then fled the store. The investigation in this incident is continuing. In the second incident the suspect was detained by store security, and after police arrived, the suspect was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
April 10 at 8:09 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Mountain walked outside his home and discovered someone had shattered his car window sometime during the night. Several items from inside the vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 9:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a subject loitering whom he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had several warrants for his arrest. The officer contacted the subject and took him into custody.
Shoplifting
April 10 at 12:23 p.m., an employee of a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill saw a female subject enter the store, removed items from a shelf, then run out of the store without paying for the merchandise. He saw her get into a vehicle and drive out of the parking lot. Officers were called and a search was conducted, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 3:01 p.m., a sergeant contacted a male subject in the 400 block of S. Myrtle to see if he needed medical help. The sergeant found that the subject was actually heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was taken into custody. A computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest.
Grand Theft
April 10 at 8:27 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Evergreen called the police to report his UPS package containing a Harley Davidson wheel had been stolen from his front porch sometime during the day. He had called UPS and confirmed that the package had, in fact, been delivered. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 11 at 11:26 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Lincoln arrived home from working all morning and discovered someone had broken a window to their home and gained entry. It is unknown what was taken.
Vehicle Burglary
April 11 at 3:40 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill walked outside his home and discovered someone had burglarized his vehicle sometime during the day. Several items were stolen from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 3 at 8:09 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Foothill walked outside his home and discovered someone had entered his unlocked vehicle. His laptop computer was stolen from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 4 at 4:01 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle received an alarm activation on his cellphone for his business. His phone was connected to his store’s surveillance system, so he could see two suspects inside his store attempting to steal the office safe. Being unsuccessful, they fled within one minute after entering. This investigation is continuing.
