The Chief Dog
Puppy alert! Say hello to Chief (A452766), a fun 8-month-old shepherd puppy. Playful Chief is an enthusiastic young pup who already knows his sit command. He loves to run around and chase squeaky toys. If you are looking for an active dog to add to your family, stop by and ask for Chief.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
** The Pasadena Humane Society is launching “Kitten Week,” a week-long awareness and action campaign held April 23-29, to encourage community members to spay/neuter, adopt, and get involved. You can find more information at pasadenahumane.org/kittenweek.
The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
