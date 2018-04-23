News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's AeroVironment Gets $44.6 Million Army Contract


Monrovia's AeroVironment has received a $44.6 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to provide hardware and parts for its Switchblade miniature missile systems. https://goo.gl/kzuACy

- Brad Haugaard
