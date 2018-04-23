News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia's AeroVironment Gets $44.6 Million Army Contract
Monrovia's AeroVironment has received a $44.6 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to provide hardware and parts for its Switchblade miniature missile systems.
https://goo.gl/kzuACy
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/23/2018
