Monrovia Police: Robbery at ATM; Counterfeit Money; Cell Phone Robbery; Drunks and More Drunks; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 12-18. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 445 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Petty Theft
April 12 at 1:10 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Walnut found their mailbox open and discovered that a package was missing. The package had been delivered, and it contained clothing that had been ordered online. It was taken sometime during the day. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
April 12 at 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington, where a traffic collision had just occurred. One vehicle had been traveling south on Mayflower and attempted a left turn directly in front of another vehicle that was traveling north on Mayflower. The vehicles collided in the intersection. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 12 at 1:57 p.m., the owner of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of W. Palm returned to her car and discovered it had collision damage on the driver’s side. There was no note left on the vehicle letting the owner know who collided into her car. This investigation is continuing.
Counterfeit Money
April 12 at 3:39 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington discovered a customer had used counterfeit U.S. currency to purchase a meal. The employee called the police. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 12 at 5:45 p.m., the owner of a house in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower returned home after work and discovered the glass in a side door had been shattered and the door was left open. She went inside her house and found it had been ransacked. All her jewelry was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
April 12 at 6:46 p.m., several suspects entered a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington and removed new cellphones from the shelves, then ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. One of the store’s employees was outside with a cellphone in his hand. He yelled at the suspects, who had just ran out of the store. One of the suspects forced the employee’s phone out of his hand, then ran. The employee chased after the suspects, yelling at them, but the suspects fled the area. Officers arrived, but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 7:20 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers saw a female subject approaching customers and vehicles in front of a liquor store in the 400 block of W. Duarte. They stopped to find out if she needed help. They found that she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Field tests were conducted, and she was arrested for being under the influence.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 2:27 a.m., officers were called to a house in the 700 block of W. Foothill because neighbors heard yelling coming from inside the house. They arrived and found a male and female living in the house had been in an argument. The argument had become physical, and the female subject had caused injuries to her boyfriend. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 7:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of E. Foothill, when he saw a male subject he recognized as being wanted by the Monrovia Police for a weapons offense. The subject was stopped, his identity was confirmed and he was arrested.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 7:42 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of E. Palm, when he saw a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description from a hit & run collision the day before. The vehicle had fresh collision damage. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver. The driver immediately confessed to colliding into the victim’s parked vehicle and not stopping. A computer check revealed the driver also had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 13 at 3:22 p.m., two vehicles collided into each other in the intersection of Shamrock and Huntington. One of the vehicles fled the scene as the other pulled to the curb out of the intersection. Officers were called and they searched for the fleeing vehicle, but were unable to locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 10:35 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Duarte, when he saw five homeless persons in the wash area. He stopped to see if they needed services, however, they refused. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 12:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of S. Mountain, when he saw a vehicle in front of him fail to stop for a red light signal. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Under the Influence of Narcotics / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 6:25 a.m., employees of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious male subject on their property for the second day in a row. Officers arrived, located the subject, and found him to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, which was added to the charges.
Petty Theft
April 14 at 9:56 a.m., employees of a grocery store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported two female subjects had just entered their store, removed several bottles of liquor from a shelf, and then ran out of the store without paying. Officers arrived and searched the area, but were unable to locate the subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
April 14 at 7:40 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 1700 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject slumped over on a bench in Station Square Park. He stopped to check on the subject’s welfare and found him to be heavily intoxicated. The subject was not able to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody for public intoxication.
Armed Robbery
April 14 at 9:01 p.m., a customer of a bank in the 600 block of W. Huntington was in his vehicle at the drive-thru ATM, when a male suspect approached his vehicle and pointed a handgun at him demanding money. The victim handed the suspect $300, which had been withdrawn from the ATM, as well as some additional money he had in his pocket. The suspect fled the area with the money. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 2:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck when he saw a vehicle speeding. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 3:32 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Los Angeles reported a male subject outside causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody for public intoxication.
Petty Theft / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 5:24 p.m., an employees of a gas station in the 1500 block reported a male suspect had just stolen a beer from their store. Officers arrived and located the subject in front of the store. He was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The unopened beer was returned to the store and the store refused to prosecute him for the theft. He was arrested for public intoxication.
Burglary
April 15 at 8:18 p.m., a resident at an apartment complex in the 900 block of S. Monterey walked outside his home and discovered someone had cut the locks off of several of the carport storage lockers sometime during the day. It is unknown what was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 1:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle, when he saw a subject loitering and stumbling inside Library Park, which had been closed for several hours. He stopped the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated. The subject was unable to care for his own safety and was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Alcohol Offense – Suspects Cited
April 17 at 11:00 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of W. Palm, when they saw four subjects in Library Park, drinking alcohol near a posted sign prohibiting possession of alcohol in the park. The officers stopped all four subjects and issued them citations to appear in court on the charges.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 11:36 a.m., police dispatch was notified of a stolen vehicle traveling north in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. The vehicle description was broadcast and officers stopped the vehicle at Myrtle and the 210 Freeway. After investigation, the female driver was arrested for grand theft auto without incident.
Grand Theft Auto
April 18 at 8:07 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of Oakdale. The resident walked outside her home and discovered her Honda Accord had been stolen sometime during the night. The vehicle information was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle database. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 18 at 8:09 a.m., while gardeners were mowing the lawns at Recreation Park in the 700 block of E. Lemon, someone removed several tools and gardening equipment from the back of their two trucks. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
April 18 at 8:44 a.m., an employee of a store in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject had entered the store, removed several boxes of cigarettes from a shelf behind the checkout counter, and then fled the store without paying. Officers arrived and searched for the subject, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 8:53 a.m., a business owner in the 500 block of Chestnut reported he could hear a female subject yelling for help outside his business. Officers arrived and located a male and female subject who are in a dating relationship. After investigation, it was found that the two had been arguing and the female subject began hitting the male subject, causing physical injuries. The female subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Bicycle Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 12:22 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of E. Lemon witnessed a male subject enter the side yard of his neighbor’s house, then exit the yard with his neighbor’s bicycle. The subject began riding away from the house with the bike and the resident called police. Officers arrived and located the subject on the bike. He was stopped and after investigation, he was arrested for the theft. The bicycle was returned to the owner.
No comments:
Post a Comment