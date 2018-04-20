News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Pizza Voted Top Pizza Restaurant in Town


The readers' votes are in on "Which Monrovia restaurant serves the best pizza?"

The winner is Monrovia Pizza (on Duarte Road at Mayflower), followed by Blaze, then Alitalia, and Domenicos.


- Brad Haugaard
