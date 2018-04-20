News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Pizza Voted Top Pizza Restaurant in Town
The readers' votes are in on "Which Monrovia restaurant serves the best pizza?"
The winner is Monrovia Pizza (on Duarte Road at Mayflower), followed by Blaze, then Alitalia, and Domenicos.
- Brad Haugaard
