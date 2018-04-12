News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Poll: Which Monrovia restaurant serves the best pizza?

Cycling School Board Member Now in New Mexico



Transcontinental bicycle rider and former mayor and current school board member, Rob Hammond, reports he has crossed the Continental Divide and is now in New Mexico in his San Diego to Florida ride.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)