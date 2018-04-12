News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Poll: Which Monrovia restaurant serves the best pizza?
Cycling School Board Member Now in New Mexico
Transcontinental bicycle rider and former mayor and current school board member, Rob Hammond, reports he has crossed the Continental Divide and is now in New Mexico in his San Diego to Florida ride.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/12/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment