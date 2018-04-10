News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Rat Terrier Seeks Good Home


Inez (A452468) is a sweet 8-year-old rat terrier mix. She is the definition of a lap dog. She loves your warmth and affection, and enjoys being petted. She greets every visitor with a wagging tail and enjoys the treats the volunteers give her. Inez came to us a few weeks ago from the Downey Shelter and is looking for a new loving home.

 The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home. 

 New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. 

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

 Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

 ** The Pasadena Humane Society is launching “Kitten Week,” a week-long awareness and action campaign held April 23-29, to encourage community members to spay/neuter, adopt, and get involved. You can find more information at pasadenahumane.org/kittenweek.

The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.

 - Brad Haugaard
