Rat Terrier Seeks Good Home
Inez (A452468) is a sweet 8-year-old rat terrier mix. She is the definition of a lap dog. She loves your warmth and affection, and enjoys being petted. She greets every visitor with a wagging tail and enjoys the treats the volunteers give her. Inez came to us a few weeks ago from the Downey Shelter and is looking for a new loving home.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
** The Pasadena Humane Society is launching “Kitten Week,” a week-long awareness and action campaign held April 23-29, to encourage community members to spay/neuter, adopt, and get involved. You can find more information at pasadenahumane.org/kittenweek.
The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
