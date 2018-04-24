Act Quickly - More Money for Monrovia Home Security Rebates; No Carbon Footprint; Arbor Day

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...

~ The rebates for home security program is back on! The program was originally funded for $50,000, but that ran out, so now the City Council has added another $15,000 to the Home Security Rebate Program. Apply here, quick: https://goo.gl/eqB4t9

~ Every Lyft ride now has a net zero carbon emission footprint. Lyft has agreed to purchase carbon offsets for every single Lyft ride that occurs across the globe.

~  On Thursday, April 26, the Youth Commission and the Teen Advisory Board will host an Arbor Day celebration at Library Park starting at 4 p.m.

