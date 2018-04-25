News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
'She Loves Me' and 'A Taste of Broadway'
~ The JFed Players, part of Monrovia's Jewish Federation, will present its Spring 2018 production of She Loves Me, starting on May 12, 8 p.m. at Porticos Art Space, at 2033 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena. It inspired the motion pictures, The Little Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail. Details: https://goo.gl/jCqF5a
~ The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present A Taste of Broadway on Saturday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church at 122 S. California Ave. The concert will feature excerpts from Oklahoma, Oliver, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, and more. From the Classical American Songbook to Disney. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.sgvccsingers.org or by sending checks payable to "SGVCC" to PO Box 2225 Monrovia, CA 91017. They will also be available at the door.
