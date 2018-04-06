Monrovia Police: Customer Protests By Pulling Down Her Pants; Bicycling While Stoned; Drunk Driving; Burglaries; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 29-April 4. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 488 service events, resulting in 92 investigations.
Petty Theft / Possession of Methamphetamine - Suspects Arrested
March 29 at 9:38 a.m., employees of a store in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported a male and female subject had just taken the employee tip jar full of cash, then fled the area. Officers responded and located the two subjects. The Suspects were also in possession of methamphetamine and a syringe. Both suspects were arrested and the money was returned to the store.
Battery / Violation of Restraining Order
March 29 at 12:11 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called the police to report her adult daughter was physically fighting her. When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the area. The suspect was also in violation of a restraining order that the family had obtained against the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 9:11 p.m., a sergeant was on patrol in the 900 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a riding violation. He stopped the subject and further investigation revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 11:55 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower for a riding violation. Further investigation revealed the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 30 at 10:10 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of S. Mayflower. The resident parked the vehicle outside of their home and discovered it had been burglarized sometime during the night. The suspects took a drill and the vehicle’s stereo. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 11:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of W. Foothill. The caller reported a male subject kicked the back door open and entered the home. The suspect was holding a knife and when he saw the resident inside the home the suspect ran outside. Officers located suspect and arrested him.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 3:11 p.m., a customer at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington was angry at not being able to schedule an appointment. The subject began yelling at staff then lowered her pants and exposed herself.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 9:26 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of S. Mayflower when he saw a male and female subject yelling at one another. He stopped and contacted both subjects. One of the subjects was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for her own safety. She was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 9:57 p.m., a caller reported an intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle in the 100 block of Montana and found the driver to be asleep at the wheel and heavily intoxicated. After an investigation was conducted, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Vehicle Burglary
March 30 at 11:29 p.m., an employee of a store in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report her vehicle had been burglarized. Her backpack and laptop computer were stolen. The suspect entered the vehicle by breaking one of the car windows. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 2:25 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of N. Mountain stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. The investigation revealed the bicyclist was found to be under the influence of marijuana. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft from a Vehicle
March 31 at 3:02 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of King was awoken to the sound of his car alarm activated. He went outside and found the driver’s door open and his backpack missing. Later that morning another resident in the same block reported a theft from their unlocked vehicle as well and money missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 31 at 10:25 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported his vehicle stolen. He walked outside his home and found his 2001 Chrysler Town & Country had been stolen from his apartment complex’s parking lot sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 31 at 3:41 p.m., the caretaker of an estate in the 100 block of N. Garfield arrived at the home to water the lawn and discovered the rear sliding glass door had been shattered. The interior of the home was ransacked. It is unknown what was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 6:51 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 400 block of S. California when they saw a male subject they recognized from previous contacts. They contacted him and found he was in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 1:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. Further investigation revealed the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 1:44 p.m., employees of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported two suspicious subjects in their store. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects. One of the subjects had multiple warrants for her arrest, she was taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 1 at 3:41 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report a theft. The victim reported her wedding ring had been stolen from a dresser drawer in her bedroom. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Fraud / Possession of Drugs – Suspects Arrested
April 1 at 4:20 p.m., the employees of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report two suspicious subjects. Officers located the subjects next to a vehicle that did not belong to them and had been reported stolen by the owner. The subjects were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, false identification and personal identifying information belonging to other people. The suspects were both arrested and taken into custody.
Recovered Stolen Property
April 1 at 6:55 p.m., an officer was patrolling the north alley of the 500 block of E. Huntington when he saw a backpack in the roadway. He was able to identify the backpack and contents as belonging to a resident in the 500 block of King. They had previously reported the items as stolen from their vehicle. The officer returned the stolen property to the owner.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 8:46 a.m., an employee of a coffee shop in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was disturbing customers. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had several warrants. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
April 2 between 10:12 a.m. and 3:35 p.m., several residents in the 600 block of Willowbrook and Laurel, the 800 block of Ridgeside, and the 900 block of Briarcliff, reported their mail had been stolen from their mailboxes. Some of the stolen mail was located in the 1100 block of Briarcliff. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 1:58 p.m., a sergeant stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of E. Huntington for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the male occupant had a court order to stay away from the female occupant. The male subject was arrested for violation of the restraining order.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 8:32 p.m., a caller reported seeing a motorist drive over a curb at Primrose and Palm. Officers located the vehicle in the 500 block of S. Primrose and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 9:08 p.m., a customer at a bar in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject causing a disturbance inside the business. Officers responded and when the subject saw the officers, he ran from them. Officers located and arrested the subject who was found to be heavily intoxicated and not able to care for his own safety.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 11:50 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks when he stopped a motorist for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the driver had multiple warrants. During the investigation the officer found the driver in possession of methamphetamine.
Grand Theft
April 3 at 8:09 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a vehicle theft. The resident had parked his vehicle outside his home and discovered someone had stolen his laptop computer from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 4 at 4:01 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle received an alarm activation on his cellphone for his business. His phone was connected to his store’s surveillance system, he could see two suspects inside his store attempting to steal the office safe. The subjects left within one minute after entering. This investigation is continuing.
GTA / Possession of Methamphetamine / Fraud – Suspects Arrested
April 4 11:33 a.m., residents in the 900 block of Royal Oaks reported a suspicious vehicle parked on their street occupied by two male subjects. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects. A computer check revealed the vehicle did not belong to the subjects and been reported stolen. Both subjects had several warrants for their arrest and were in possession of methamphetamine as well as stolen property and other people’s personal identifying information. Both subjects were arrested.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
April 4 between 7:38 p.m. and 8:32 p.m., two male subjects walked into the police department lobby to report they were turning themselves in for warrants they had issued to them for their arrest. Computer checks confirmed the warrants and the subjects were taken into custody.
