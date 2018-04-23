Anchors Away Family Fun Night at Mayflower School

Mayflower Elementary School will hold a pirate-themed Anchors Away Family Fun Night on April 28, from 4-8 p.m. at the school, at 219 N. Mayflower Ave. There will be inflatables, carnival games, booths, music, bingo, raffle food trucks, and a silent auction. There will be booths for the Monrovia Fire Department, Police Department, Canyon Park, Monrovia Library Mobile, Pasadena Humane Society therapy dogs, face painting, and more.
"Money from this event will assist with literacy programs, send kids on field trips, and assist with ensuring classrooms have needed supplies," said Faith Mellinger, Mayflower PTA president. "We ask all community members to help their local school by joining us on this special night."
Tickets are $10 at the door ($8 early purchase here: https://goo.gl/RBjNxp) for a wristband to access to all games, $5 donation to enter with no games, and children under 5 are free. $20 for Bingo. Extra fees apply for food and certain activities.
-Brad Haugaard
