Pet of the Week: Lobo the Pit Bull
Lobo (A453205) is a beautiful brindle pit bull looking for a loving home. This two-year-old is a volunteer favorite; he greets each visitor with a wagging tail. He is super friendly and affectionate, and is generous with his face licks. He listens well to commands, knowing his “sit,” “down,” and “shake.” He likes time in the social yard, running around and playing with a tennis ball. Come visit Lobo today at the Pasadena Humane Society.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
** It’s Kitten Week at the Pasadena Humane Society. Kitten Week is a week-long awareness and action campaign held April 23-29, to encourage community members to spay/neuter, adopt, and get involved. You can find more information at pasadenahumane.org/kittenweek.
- Brad Haugaard
