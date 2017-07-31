News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: No Helmet, and Carrying Firearm; Son Accused of Shoving Mom; Bad Taillight and Meth; Antique Bike Stolen; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 27-30. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 426 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Attempt Residential Burglary
July 27at 8:48 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. May called police to report two suspicious subjects on the side of her neighbor’s home. The resident was washing her vehicle in her driveway and watched the subjects look into the home and remove the window screen. The subjects fled east on Prospect in a silver 4 door vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 5:10 p.m., officers on patrol in the 2000 block of South Myrtle located a stolen vehicle. The officers made a traffic stop and detained two female suspects. The driver was detained and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense / Suspended License – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 10:28 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Lime and Canyon stopped a motorcyclist for a vehicle code violation. The motorcyclist had a passenger not wearing a helmet. Further investigation revealed that the driver had a firearm in a compartment of the motorcycle and neither the driver or the passenger had a valid license.
Vehicle Burglary
July 28 at 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington Dr. regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked and locked her vehicle and went into the establishment to eat lunch. She returned about an hour later to find her vehicle window had been shattered, no loss could be determined. The investigation is continuing.
Elder Abuse
July 28 at 3:40 p.m., officers responded an elder abuse call. The hospital called the police to report an elderly woman was being treated for a back injury caused by a family member and an Adult Protective Services referral was being completed. Officers made contact with the victim who said her son pushed her causing her to fall. The investigation is ongoing.
Warrant / Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 3:34 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Duarte and noticed a vehicle with a broken tail lamp. The officer stopped the vehicle for the violation and further investigation revealed the driver had a no bail warrant and had methamphetamine in his possession. The suspect was taken into custody and booked.
Vehicle Burglary
July 29 at 11:16 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Grand. The victim parked and locked his vehicle in front of his home on July 27. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed his third row seat had been stolen from his vehicle. No witnesses, forced entry or evidence was found. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 6:56 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1000 block of Orange. Officers arrived and determined a male subject at the residence was the primary aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
July 30 at 8:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington on the report of a burglary. The employee arrived for work in the morning and noticed the front window was smashed. The officers conducted an interior check and discovered someone tried to open the safe, possibly with a sledge hammer. No loss was noted other than the broken window. The investigation is continuing
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 1:50 p.m., a theft of an antique bicycle was reported by employees at a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. An area search was done and an officer noticed a female in the area of Maple and Primrose with a bicycle wheel. Apparently the tires did not have any air in them and the suspect approached a local business owner asking to help put air in them. The officer arrested the female who was later cited and released.
Residential Burglary
July 30 at 6:26 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of N. Sunset. The resident had an open house and during the open house a ring, one thousand dollars and some credit cards were stolen. The investigation is on-going.
Vehicle Burglary
July 30 at 8:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Olive. The victim locked her vehicle, but left a window slightly down and walked to the skate park. A few minutes later she saw some subjects loitering near her vehicle. When she walked towards them, they got into a vehicle and fled. Her iPhone 7 was stolen from inside her vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.
Theft / Traffic Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 12:37 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 700 block of E. Huntington stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a stolen credit card. The suspect was taken into custody and booked.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 4:02 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of California and Lemon conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. The driver was showing symptoms of being under the influence. When the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, the subject would not comply and began reaching for the center console. Officers ordered the subject out of the vehicle and as soon as he exited the vehicle, he attempted to run and became resistive as the officers tried to detain him. The suspect was apprehended, arrested and booked.
