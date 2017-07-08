News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hillside Parks Closed Today Due to Heat


Monrovia Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve are closed today due to extreme heat. It's supposed to get up to 104 degrees today: https://goo.gl/0qMTb8

- Brad Haugaard
