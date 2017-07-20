Monrovia Police: Intoxicated Child Annoying; Commercial Break-ins; No Shoplifting But Arrested for Having a Throwing Star; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 17-19. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 437 service events, resulting in 91 investigations.
Child Annoying / Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect
Arrested
July 17 at 9:04 p.m., police dispatch received multiple calls reporting an adult male chasing another adult male, who was holding a baby, in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. Officers arrived quickly and found several parents with children, who stated that the male had approached them and claimed that their child was his. Officers located the suspect and detained him. Their investigation revealed that the suspect was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and booked for several offenses.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
July 17 at 10:19 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Palm. A pickup truck was traveling on Magnolia and collided into multiple parked vehicles. The driver of the truck was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Due to the injuries he sustained during the collision, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 18 at 3:37 a.m., police responded to a commercial burglary report at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Unknown suspects shattered the front door to gain access to the business. The suspects entered and exited the location within 30 seconds, and then fled in a small silver sedan, heading west on Huntington. The suspects are described as two males wearing hooded sweatshirts. Officers conducted an area check, but were unable to locate the suspects. There was no loss other than the repair cost to fix the front door. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 18 at 6:00 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Sometime during the night, unknown suspects shattered the front window and entered the business after hours. The suspects removed the register and fled. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 10:37 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. Duarte Road. A caller reported a male subject in front of the location, striking a female. Officers responded and located a witness that confirmed the report and told officers the couple had gone into the residence. Officers located both subjects inside the residence and confirmed the report. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 4:02 p.m., a male subject was reported trespassing at a residence in the 1200 block of S. Sherman. Officers responded and located the subject inside the residence. The officers confirmed that a no-trespassing order had been issued to the subject. He was arrested for violation of the court order.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 6:40 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported leaving a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. The driver seen entering the 210 Freeway at Myrtle. Officers located the driver at the 210 and 605 Freeway interchange and conducted a traffic stop. After investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 6:55 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a possible shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and detained the subject outside of the store. It was determined that the subject did not actually commit a theft, however he was in possession of a shuriken, a martial arts throwing star. He was arrested for the weapon offense.
