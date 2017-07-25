Monrovia's Groundwater is Really Low; Wine Walk; Etc.

In his weekly update City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Groundwater is barely above its lowest level, and is falling. Without conservation it will be below its record low by this fall. So... water before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to minimize water loss, only once every four days, no more than 15 minutes per landscaped area. Note: 15-minute limit does not apply to drip irrigation systems, new planting of low-water usage plants, or if reclaimed water is being used as permitted by law.
~ Monrovia's first Wine Walk will be on Aug. 26, in Old Town, to introduce people to all the businesses in Old Town. Participants will stroll through Old Town, enter businesses, and sample a variety of wine, while exploring each business and its offerings. Music, too.
~ Monrovia will be featured in the September issue of the Old House Journal. The two articles are about Frank and Tammy Guarino's kitchen restoration in their 1926 English Cottage, and the second article is about the community as a whole.
~ The badly angled street sign located at Foothill Boulevard and Fifth Avenue wasn't hung by the city, but by the county. Chi says at last word the sign should be fixed within a week or two.
~ The Veterans Resource Center at the Monrovia Public Library interviewed Richard McCubbins, an Air Force veteran during Vietnam, on video. See it here: https://goo.gl/oVi2KW
~ Monrovia Association of Fine Arts presents its Summer Art Walk this Saturday from 7-10 p.m. along Myrtle in Old Town. Local artists, including painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelry designers, ceramic artists, art demonstrations, and music.
~ The new entryway to Canyon Park will be dedicated on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.
~ The Pasadena Humane Society will host a low-cost wellness clinic in Monrovia on Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Library Park. Low-cost vaccines, microchipping and pet licensing. Dogs must be on leash, and cats must be in carriers. For more information call the Pasadena Humane Society at 792- 7151, ext. 132.
- Brad Haugaard
