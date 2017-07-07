News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Help Foothill Unity Center's Back to School Project
Foothill Unity Center needs volunteers for its 19th annual Back to School event on August 8, 2017 at Santa Anita Park Race Track. There are volunteer opportunities for adults and youth on Monday, August 7 (https://goo.gl/r6paG9) and Tuesday, August 8 (https://goo.gl/Lrgdnt). The goal is to help more than 1,200 low-income students prepare for a successful school year. For information contact Volunteer Services at volunteer@foothillunitycenter.org.
- Brad Haugaard
