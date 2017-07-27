Monrovia Police: Golf Clubs Theft; Drunk Driving; Lost Man Found

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 426 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a subject passed out inside a vehicle in the 800 block of W. Duarte Road. Through investigation, the officers determined the subject was intoxicated and had been driving. The subject was arrested for driving under the influence and taken into custody.
Critical Missing – Subject Located
July 24 at 11:03 p.m., an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Montana. Officers were dispatched and began canvassing the area. Police dispatch began calling local jurisdictions to advise them of the critical missing, and while talking to an employee from Metro, it was discovered that sheriff’s deputies were with the missing person at the Arcadia Metro Station. The subject was reunited with his family.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 11:20 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding on Myrtle. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed the driver displaying symptoms of being intoxicated. After further investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested.
Residential Burglary
July 26 at 6:29 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte Road. Unknown suspect(s) entered through an unsecured sliding door at the rear of the location and took two laptops and several credit cards. The credit cards were then used at a gas station and a store in Pasadena. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 26 at 7:28 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported at a hotel in the 300 block of W. Foothill. A male, white suspect entered the hotel and stole a bag of golf clubs. He fled the location on foot. The investigation is continuing.
