News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
$30,000 to Plan How to Help 39 People; Bike Plan for Roads; Save Water; Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Monrovia is eligible for a $30,000 planning grant to develop programs for responding to the 39 homeless people in town.
~ The city has prepared a bike plan involving street striping and signs to go with it. Here are the streets that will be marked: https://goo.gl/2ksMDp
~ We're still only supposed to water once every four days for 15 minutes per sprinkler between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Details here: https://goo.gl/23CHBd
~ Monrovia Renewal is coming to the northwest part of town (west of Myrtle between Colorado and Hillcrest). Water and sewer lines and street repairs. Work begins this month.
~ The entry to Canyon Park will be dedicated on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. Comment: I've seen it; it looks nice!
~ Learn from a NASA Solar System Ambassador about the solar eclipse on August 21 in the Community Room at the Library, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2-4 p.m. Plus, make an eclipse viewers or solar oven.
~ Tickets are now on sale for the first Wine Walk, on August 26. Explore local businesses and drink wine. You can buy tickets for $40 or $45 at the door. Get them from a local non-profit: Centre Stage, Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association, Monrovia Youth Baseball League, Monrovia Reads, or Monrovia Latino Heritage Society. Or here: https://goo.gl/P5txSf
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment