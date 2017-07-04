News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Happy Birthday, America!



As always, a wonderful fireworks show, a tribute to the pyrotechnician's skill and a great way to honor our country. Art in the sky. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)