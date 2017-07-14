News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council To Decide on Bigbelly Trash Cans, Renewal Contract for Northwest
At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/QGouUq) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Will consider leasing (with a state grant) six Bigbelly solar trash compactor bins for $10,584. They hold approximately five times the normal capacity of a standard city trash can and "It is anticipated that by increasing the capacity of the trash cans, staff will spend less time emptying trash cans and can focus on other duties throughout Old Town. In addition, the compactors have built in sensors that communicate real-time status of trash levels to staff and alert them when the trash needs
to be emptied, virtually eliminating the need to check the trash several times a day." They'll be placed in Old Town between the 100-200 block; at the 400, 500, and 600 blocks; and at Library Park. https://goo.gl/yj7Xh1
~ Consider awarding a $9,530,400 contract to Sully-Miller Contracting Company and Merrell-Johnson Companies for the Monrovia Renewal Northwest Area Infrastructure Improvements Project. https://goo.gl/gpmk7N
- Brad Haugaard
