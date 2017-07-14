News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Hidden Airplane Mural Revived


A nice photo essay by Gem City Images showing before and after photos of the airplane mural hiding just west of Myrtle between Paradis Ice Cream and Merengue Bakery.  https://goo.gl/PfSbFV

- Brad Haugaard
