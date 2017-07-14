News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia's Hidden Airplane Mural Revived
A nice photo essay by Gem City Images showing before and after photos of the airplane mural hiding just west of Myrtle between Paradis Ice Cream and Merengue Bakery.
https://goo.gl/PfSbFV
- Brad Haugaard
