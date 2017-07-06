News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Money Stolen from Luggage; Cars Crash; Package on Porch Stolen; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 3-5. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 469 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Grand Theft
July 3 at 8:02 a.m., an officer responded to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft of money from luggage. The victim is visiting from out of town and mistakenly left their luggage outside their hotel room door when they arrived. The luggage was still there in the morning, but money that was inside the luggage was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 5 at 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the report of an injury traffic collision in the 400 block of W. Duarte Road. Two vehicles were traveling west on Duarte, when one attempted to make a left turn from the number two lane and collided with the vehicle that was traveling in the number one lane. Subjects from both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 5 at 1:41 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 100 block of Stedman Place. A vehicle that was parked in a carport area had a window shattered on it, but nothing was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 5 at 5:34 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of W. Lemon. A utility truck was broken into sometime over the previous two days, tools were taken from the truck. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
July 5 at 2:57 p.m., loss prevention personnel from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report they had a male suspect detained for petty theft. The suspect had concealed merchandise on his person and then left the store without paying. The suspect was arrested and received a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft of Package
July 5 3:45 p.m., a package was reported stolen from a residence in the 300 block of N. Alta Vista. A male, Hispanic, adult suspect was seen exiting a gold-colored Honda Accord and walking up to the residence. The suspect took a package that had been delivered and fled in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
