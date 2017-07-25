News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Arrested for Shoving Grandma; Car Registration Stolen; Lots of Drunk Driving; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 20-23. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Verified Complaint Filed
July 20 at 6:00 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported at a business in the 200 block of E. Duarte. An officer responded and located the subject driving a vehicle near the location. Through investigation, the officer determined the subject was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and he was found to be in possession of hypodermic needles. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. A verified complaint will be submitted to the District Attorney for filing consideration.
Injury Traffic Collision / Missing Person Located
July 20 at 10:15 p.m., an officer responded to the report of an injury traffic collision in the 800 block of W. Chestnut. A vehicle traveling east on Chestnut moved to the right and collided with a parked vehicle. The driver, a 94-year-old male, suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was disoriented and he thought he was in another city. The subject had been reported as a missing person from Los Angeles.
Residential Burglary
July 20 at 10:45 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of El Nido. The resident left the location at approximately 1:00 p.m. When she returned at 10:45 p.m., she found her home and been broken into and ransacked. A small safe and other miscellaneous items were taken. The investigation is continuing.
Battery – Verified Complaints Filed
July 21 at 12:31 a.m., a battery incident was reported in the area of Primrose and Linwood. Two subjects were involved in a fight. The suspects know each other and both desired prosecution. Verified complaints will be completed and submitted to the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 8:30 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 200 block of W. Huntington when they saw a male and female that are the subjects involved in a restraining order. The female subject has a valid domestic violence court order to protect her from the male subject. Officers contacted the male as he was leaving the area and took him into custody for violation of the court order. The suspect was booked and is being held pending his court appearance.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 3:47 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 400 block of E. Walnut when they recognized a subject they knew had a number of outstanding warrants. The suspect has been evading arrest. Officers contacted the suspect and placed him under arrest. The suspect was booked and is being held pending his court appearance.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 9:03 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a disturbing subject. The suspect threatened his 84-year-old grandmother and pushed her. She was fearful because of prior acts of violence. The suspect was arrested for elder abuse.
Warrants / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 10:43 p.m., officers contacted two subjects in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia. One subject was found to have warrants for her arrest. When she was searched, she was also found to be in possession of hypodermic syringes. She was arrested and later released to an outside agency on the warrants.
Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 1:29 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding suspicious persons in the area. Upon their arrival, one of the subjects ran. A foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was taken into custody. He was arrested for resisting and delaying a peace officer. He was booked and released on a citation to appear in court.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 3:12 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. He followed the vehicle and noticed the driver was swerving. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
July 22 at 6:00 a.m., the victim parked and locked her vehicle in front of her home the night before. Sometime during the night, unknown suspects entered her vehicle and stole the registration from the glovebox. Nothing else was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
July 22 at 8:30 a.m., a theft of bicycles was reported in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista. Two bicycles were taken from an open garage. No evidence or witnesses were located and nothing else in the garage had been disturbed. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 1:49 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower. A male and female were reported to be verbally arguing in a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and contacted the female, who was now standing outside the car and had visible facial injuries. The male subject had left the area. The victim was treated at the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital. The investigation revealed her boyfriend had battered her during an argument and fled prior to police arriving. Officers located the suspect a short distance away and arrested him. The suspect was booked and is being held pending his court appearance.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 7:04 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 300 block of E. Lemon saw a vehicle attempting to park. The officer saw the vehicle collide into a parked vehicle. The officer contacted the driver and, through investigation, determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 12:04 a.m., dispatch received numerous calls reporting a vehicle had crashed into a structure in the 100 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and found the driver had fled the scene on foot. The occupant of the house the vehicle crashed into was uninjured and none of the vehicle occupants were injured. The driver was located at Mountain and Olive. He was identified by several witnesses and showed signs of intoxication. An investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 1:49 a.m., officers were working a DUI patrol assignment and observed a vehicle speeding on Myrtle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be too intoxicated to operate his vehicle safely. The driver was arrested for DUI.
