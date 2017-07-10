News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Masked Men Rob Business; Safes Taken, Safes Found; Pedestrian Hit on Myrtle; 30-Second Burglary; Shoplifters Given Tickets; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 6-9. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Commercial Burglary
July 6 at 1:41 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Two male suspects were seen on video surveillance wearing hooded sweatshirts and jeans. They shattered the front door of the business and took a safe which contained cash out of an office and fled. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 6 at 2:19 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Unknown suspects shattered the front door of the business. It is unknown if anything was taken, as the loss could not be determined until the owners could respond and inventory the business. The investigation is continuing.
Found Property
July 6 at 8:03 a.m., employees from a business in the 300 block of W. Evergreen called police to report two safes they found in the parking lot. The safes were smashed and there were papers, checks and coins on the ground. An officer arrived and saw that the paperwork and checks belonged to a business located in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The second safe belonged to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The business were burglarized that morning. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 8:32 a.m., officers on patrol in the 400 block of N. Alta Vista observed a suspicious vehicle and stopped to check it and the occupants. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
July 7 at 12:40 a.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross Myrtle at the intersection of Cypress and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Myrtle. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Suspicious Persons / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 1:47 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 200 block of W. Maple when they observed two suspicious subjects in the area. They detained the suspects and while doing a pat down search for weapons, drug paraphernalia was found on one of the subjects and he was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
July 7 at 8:36 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of N. Canyon. The victim parked and locked her vehicle on Canyon and went to take a walk in the park. When the victim returned, she found her purse was missing from the trunk. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 11:30 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 300 block of W. Huntington when they noticed two subjects on bicycles whom they recognized from prior contacts. One of the subjects is known to be on probation for theft. Officers made contact with the two subjects and during a subsequent search of their persons, a methamphetamine pipe was located in one of the subject’s pockets. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Fireworks – Suspects Arrested
July 7 at 7:25 p.m., officers heard fireworks being set off and saw a group of juveniles in the area. They were detained and found to be in possession of illegal fireworks. Two were cited and all were picked up by their parents.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 1:58 a.m., officers on patrol in the 100 block of E. Evergreen saw a vehicle driving during darkness with no headlights. The driver was stopped and, through investigation, was found to be driving under the influence of marijuana. He was also found to have warrants out of Ohio, which were confirmed. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
July 8 at 2:41 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington regarding a burglary alarm activation. The suspects are described as two male Blacks. They used a crow bar to gain entry and took drugs from the pharmacy area. They fled the area in a silver SUV.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 12:39 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Loss prevention personnel at the business observed a subject enter the store, select merchandise and leave the store without paying for the items. The suspect was confronted outside the store and escorted back inside. The suspect was arrested by police and released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 1:35 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. They observed the suspect entering the store, selecting merchandise and leaving the store without paying for the items. The suspect was confronted outside the store and escorted back inside. The suspect was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation for the theft. He was later transferred to the custody of Glendora Police Department on the warrant.
Robbery
July 8 at 7:56 p.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Two male Black suspects entered the store wearing surgical masks and ordered both employees into a back room with a black semi-automatic handgun. They ordered the employees to open the safe and put all of the cell phones that were inside the safe into a laundry type bag the suspect had with him. They also demanded money from the register before fleeing the location. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 8:04 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Chestnut and Magnolia stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. During a consent search of the vehicle, the driver was found to be in possession of stolen mail, drug paraphernalia and evidence of fraud. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Tampering
July 9 at 9:55 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Granite regarding missing mail. The victim said he did not check his mailbox for about two weeks. When he checked it that day, he found it open and with no mail inside. He was unable to use his key to secure the mailbox, as the lock was damaged. He believes the suspects damaged the lock when they broke into his mailbox. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 10 at 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a burglary alarm activation. They arrived to find the glass front door shattered. The video surveillance revealed three male Black suspects using a window punch to break the glass and enter the store. They took two cash boxes, the cash register and fled in a vehicle, heading south on Myrtle. The vehicle is described as a black, newer model, 4-door, sporty looking vehicle with chrome rims. The suspects were all thin build and were wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts to cover their faces. They were in the store for approximately 30 seconds. The investigation is continuing.
