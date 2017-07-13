News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Invited Herself for Beer; Bike Stolen - Except for Tire; Man Steals Empty Cash Boxes; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 10-12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 423 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the report of a male, adult suspect running west, away from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. The subject had been seen taking a pair of bolt cutters from the store without paying for them. The suspect was located by police near the Metro Station. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Disturbing Subject / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 8:16 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a disturbing subject in the parking lot. The subject was detained and a computer check revealed she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested without incident and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 10:06 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lime called police to report a female subject who was acting suspicious. She walked up to his residence and asked if she could have a beer with him. Officers arrived, detained the female and discovered she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 1:04 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 700 block of W. Huntington on the report of disturbing subjects inside one of the motel rooms. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects. One of the female subjects in the room became very upset because the motel staff called the police and she flipped a table over, causing a portion of the table to break. She was arrested for vandalism.
Petty Theft
July 11 at 9:39 a.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim secured his bike to a bike rack at work and decided to walk home after work on July 10, leaving the bike. He saw his bike in the bike rack when he left. When he returned the next day at 8:00 a.m., he discovered his bike was missing, with the exception of his front tire, which was still locked to the rack. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 11 at 12:00 p.m., a grand theft was reported to police that occurred in the 200 block of McKinley Place. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of his residence the evening before. He returned to his vehicle in the morning and started it. He immediately heard a loud noise and then discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off of his vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 12 at 12:05 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. The cleaning crew arrived to clean the business and noticed the front window was cracked. A large rock was found next to the window. No suspects were seen. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 12 at 3:59 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw there was an open door. Surveillance footage revealed a male Hispanic suspect using a pry bar to open the exit doors. He entered the business, took three cashboxes from the registers and fled through the same door. He entered a black, 4-door BMW on the passenger side and the vehicle fled the area, heading east on Huntington. The cashboxes were all empty. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 10:10 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Fifth regarding a suspicious female subject loitering on private property. When the officer arrived, he detained the subject, who started reaching into a black jacket. The officer told her to take her hand out of the jacket, which she did, and placed something under the jacket. During a search, the officer recovered a small purse under the jacket, which contained a baggie of methamphetamine and a drug smoking pipe. The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment