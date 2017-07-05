News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Arrests in Auto Theft; Church Vandalized; Truck Stolen; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 29 - July 2. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspects Arrested
June 30 at 12:59 a.m., while on patrol in the area of Greystone and Stedman, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway. The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles who did not live in the area. One juvenile was in the driver seat and the other was in the back seat. The vehicle was registered to an address in another city and the key in the ignition was found to be a shaved key that belonged to a Toyota, but the vehicle was a Honda.
Suspecting that another person may be involved, officers began checking the area and found a third suspect inside a vehicle across the street. As the officers were removing the third suspect from the vehicle, the owners of the vehicle exited their home and told the officers they did not know the suspect sitting inside their vehicle. After completing their investigation, it was determined that the three suspects came to the area in an unreported stolen vehicle and were in the process of stealing another vehicle in Monrovia when the officers found them. All three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 30 at 6:37 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Orange Avenue. The victim parked and locked his 2000, Ford F250 truck in front of his residence and went in for the evening. The victim returned to his truck in the morning and discovered it had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Felony Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 8:35 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a church in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia Avenue. An employee of the church arrived to work and noticed fresh graffiti near the front entrance doors and the rear steps of the church. The employee saw a female she recognized walking away from the area and noticed she had blue paint on her legs. Three vehicles and two additional locations at the church were found vandalized with blue spray paint. Officers responded and located the suspect nearby. Her legs were, in fact, spray painted with blue paint. When questioned, she admitted to the vandalism. She was arrested and held pending her court appearance.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 3 at 11:54 a.m., police received several calls reporting an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Canyon and Wildrose. Officers arrived and found two vehicles had collided in the intersection. A vehicle traveling west on Wildrose pulled out in front of an oncoming vehicle and broadsided it. One of the drivers received a laceration on her hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the vehicles came to rest against an Edison power pole, causing minor damage. Edison responded and repaired the pole damage.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 9:37 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Foothill and Canyon, when he observed a vehicle turn right onto Foothill from Primrose in violation of a posted sign. The officers conducted a traffic stop and, through investigation, determined the driver was driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 4:42 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on Myrtle for running the red arrow as it turned onto Duarte. After investigation, the officer determined the driver was driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
July 1 at 4:26 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of E. Olive. The victim parked her vehicle on the street and last saw it on June 30. When she returned to her vehicle on July 1, she discovered it was missing. The vehicle is a grey, 2001 Chevy Tahoe. The investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
July 1 at 11:44 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 3300 block of Peck Road. An employee of the business reported that a subject set fire to two dismantled vehicles on the property. Officers arrived and searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. The Monrovia Fire Department responded to put out the fire and is investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 12:21 p.m., a subject was reported for shoplifting at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The subject entered the store, selected numerous items of clothing and concealed the stolen merchandise in a backpack. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order
July 1 at 12:44 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Maple called police to report a subject at the location whom he has a restraining order against. The subject was at the location in violation of the court order. The subject left the location prior to the officer's arrival. The violation is being submitted to the District Attorney for filing consideration.
Petty Theft
July 1 at 2:30 p.m., a petty theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked and locked his vehicle in the parking lot of a business and went inside. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed miscellaneous tools missing from his utility bed storage cabinets. It appears that the cabinets were left unlocked. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 2:30 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report two suspects that had entered the store, selected items and left without paying. The suspects were placed under citizen’s arrest by store security. They were arrested and taken into custody.
