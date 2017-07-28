News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Get a Kitty at CatCon
The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, which services Monrovia, will facilitate on-site adoptions at CatCon, the annual convention where pop culture and cat culture converge. More than 100 cats and kittens will be available for adoption over the course of the two day event held at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 12 and 13.
The adoption fee will be reduced to $20 for one cat or two for $30, both at the event and at the shelter’s physical location at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena. All adoptions include the spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. Cats and kittens will be ready to take home the same day.
CatCon will be on Saturday, August 12 from 9am to 6pm and Sunday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets available at catconworldwide.com. Use the promo code PHS to take $5 off the price of a ticket.
The Pasadena Humane Society will also be providing adoptable cats for Buzzfeed's "Party Right Meow," a CatCon After Dark Event at The Rose in Pasadena on Saturday, August 12.
Source: Pasadena Humane Society press release
- Brad Haugaard
