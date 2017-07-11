News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Hosts Nigerian Fire Service, Flooding in Historic Museum, More Sidewalk Grinding, Monrovia Day at the Fair, Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The Nigerian Fire Service toured the Monrovia Fire Department's propane burn rooms in the Fire Training Tower. "It appears." Chi writes, "that Nigeria is trying to improve fire service training and is looking to install facilities similar to the one we have in Monrovia."
~ The basement of the Monrovia Historic Museum was flooded Friday night, during a wedding. Public Works fixed things, but Chi says: "more work remains as we move ahead in order to fully resolve the leak situation."
~ Next week Precision Concrete Cutting will be grinding down uneven sidewalks in northwest Monrovia, from Myrtle Avenue to western city border and from Colorado Boulevard to Hillcrest Avenue to the north.
~ The LA County Fair will host a Monrovia Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13. On that day Monrovians will receive $8 tickets (instead of $14) and there will be a parade at 5 p.m. featuring Monrovia representatives.
~ This past weekend Monrovia firefighters, Captain Morton, Engineer Buccola, and Firefighter/Paramedics Jansen and Edgely, joined 1,600 other fire response professionals to fight a fast-moving Alamo brush fire in Santa Maria.
~ The Executive Board of the LA County Division of the League of California Cities has voted to support AB 1180 as newly amended. The amended version of the bill by Assemblyman Chris Holden would let LA County Flood Control levy a voter-approved tax for stormwater projects and programs to increase local water supplies and to help achieve compliance with the Clean Water Act.
~ You can get a passport, or get it renewed, at the Community Center. Details: https://goo.gl/TsuqjZ

