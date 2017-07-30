'Marilyn Monrovia' Running For Actor's Union Presidency

A former Monrovian who goes by the stage name, Marilyn Monrovia, is running for president of Sag-Aftra (Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), the union that represents people in the entertainment industry.
She writes that she "lived in Monrovia since 1995, although I am now married and moved to Chapman Woods. I was playing roller derby with the Prison City Derby Dames in 2010-11. That is when I adopted the stage name Marilyn Monrovia, since I have been working in Hollywood doing background and any such work. This is my second time to run." The ballots were mailed July 24 and are due by Aug 23.
She adds that, "I have been studying servant leadership skills in Boy Scouting. My son Bret is in Troop 21 in Sierra Madre."
- Brad Haugaard
