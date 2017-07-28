News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Art Walk in Old Town Monrovia Saturday Night



Art walk tomorrow along Myrtle in Old Town, 7-9 p.m. July 29. Art displays, art for sale, art demonstrations and live music.

Brad Haugaard
