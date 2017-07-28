News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Art Walk in Old Town Monrovia Saturday Night
Art walk tomorrow along Myrtle in Old Town, 7-9 p.m. July 29. Art displays, art for sale, art demonstrations and live music.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/28/2017
