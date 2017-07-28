Monrovia Council Plans Old Town Parking Structures; Cafe at the Library? Etc.

Proposed location of parking structure, between Lemon and Lime just south of the Library.
At its next regular meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/3EXuZe ), the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider an "exclusive negotiating agreement," good until Jan. 1, 2018, with Robhana Group to build a parking structure on what is now "the City parking lot situated between Lime Avenue to the north, Lemon Avenue to the south, Primrose Avenue to the west, and Myrtle Avenue to the east." https://goo.gl/yk5Z26
~ Hold a public hearing to discuss vacating the eastern half of the alley that goes west from Myrtle to Primrose between Chestnut and Walnut to secure enough land to build a parking structure. https://goo.gl/WjYJfQ. Comment: As this appears to be a different location from the previous parking structure item, it is apparently a different parking structure.
~ Consider the Library's proposed strategic plan ( https://goo.gl/4cU79N ), which includes the possibility of a library cafe, better wifi (needed!), and revised library hours.
~ Consider selling the property located at 498 Monrovista Avenue to T.I. Industry Corporation for $220,000. https://goo.gl/uHhyA8
~ Consider selling the property at 1234 Sherman Avenue to Bowden Development, Inc., for $210,000. https://goo.gl/RwhWGe
~ Earlier, before its regular meeting, the Monrovia City Council will hold a study session to consider "CalPERS Pension and Water Supply Challenges." https://goo.gl/wc4AdY
Brad Haugaard
