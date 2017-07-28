News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Almost-Always-Done Building Across From Library - Is Delay Because of Cost of Electrical System?
The problem with the always-almost-done building on the east side of Myrtle across from the Library is that it doesn't have electricity, and according to Old Town merchant Pam Fitzpatrick it doesn't look likely that it will get electricity. She says that the original electrical service needs to be replaced with a service that can run a two-story building with an elevator, which means a new transformer, and she wonders if the problem is that this would "cost a boatload of change." https://goo.gl/BZbw9Y
Brad Haugaard
