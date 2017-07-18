News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Drought in Monrovia Still 'Incredibly Dire'; See Starbucks Ad Filmed in Monrovia; Etc.
In his weekly report, City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ While the drought is over for nearly all of California, here in the Main San Gabriel Basin "the situation is still incredibly dire. Groundwater levels in the Main San Gabriel Basin are still at historic lows, which means our water pumps and wells have to work harder to draw less water. In addition, while we did get some rain this past winter, the rainfall we did receive only amounted to what we would typically get in an average year. Following 5+ years of serious drought we experienced before this winter, the rain we did get has not been enough to lift the Main San Gabriel Basin out of a critically dangerous drought situation."
~ A Starbucks ad was filmed in Monrovia. See it here: https://goo.gl/LHCq65
~ Prep work for filming in Old Town for the USA Network pilot "Olive Forever" begins Tuesday, July 18, and filming will take place on July 19 and 20 around Library Park, on Myrtle, and a bit on Lemon and Lime. Clean up on Friday, July 21. The film company will pay to have Monrovia Police assist with traffic and pedestrian controls.
~ Foothill Boulevard will get its second coat of striping paint this coming week to complete the project.
~ Monrovia Police Department's 2017 National Night Out will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Library Park. Crime and drug awareness, meet the men and women of the Monrovia Police Department, plus, free food, drink, and music.
~ Encinitas Historic District will celebrate becoming the second historic district in town at an event on July 27, at 5 p.m. at the corner of Encinitas and Greystone.
~ Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte (MAD) Town Council will be honoring Gloria Huss for 12 years of service as a volunteer member of the MAD Town Council. Gloria owns Monrovia Floral.
~ Oak Crest Institute of Science, in Monrovia, and city staff have developed Summer Extravaganza, a science program that gives participants a hands-on science experience. Each Friday, a group of youth are bused to Oak Crest for a tour, a science lesson, and a chance to do science experiments.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment