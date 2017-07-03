Monrovia Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Details; Entryway Signs; A Summer of Music

In his weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Live entertainment for the 4th of July concert and fireworks show begins at 7 p.m. at Library Park with a performance by Night Owl. The free 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Spectators may reserve a space up to 10 x 10 feet beginning at 6 a.m. The space must be supervised at all times.
~ City staff has been developing a design for entryway monument signs throughout the city. Above is a sneak-peak at some of the monument art being considered for the east end of Huntington Drive. The Art in Public Places Committee will be reviewing these concepts. A sign for the west end of Huntington is being coordinated with roadway realignment work at Huntington and Fifth. The city is also thinking about entryway signs for other streets that enter Monrovia.
~ This summer there will be 20 free concerts, from July 8 through Aug. 27, every Saturday, Sunday, and some Wednesdays. The concerts all begin at 7 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. Sunday concerts are at Library Park and Saturday and Wednesday concerts at the Station Square Amphitheatre.
Saturday Concerts (Station Square)
July 8 - AD & The Soul Co., R&B/Blues
July 15 - The Nolan Shaheed Quintet, Jazz
July 22 - The Impulse Band, Top 40
July 29 - Tribute to Disney, Disney Music
Aug. 5 - Irie Earth Band, Steel Drum
Aug. 12 - Night Owl Big Band Orchestra, Big Band
Aug. 19 - Central, Top 40
Aug. 26 - Latin Nation, Latin
Sunday Concerts (Library Park)
July 9 - Time Bomb, Rocking Hits of the 1975 - 1985
July 16 - Upstream, Reggae
July 23 -Stone Soul, Motown
July 30 - The Answer, Classic Rock
Aug. 6 -Arnie Newman Band, Country
Aug. 13 -The Nolan Shaheed Quintet, Jazz
Aug. 20 - Mariachi Divas, Mariachi
Aug. 27 - Cold Duck, Old School Funk
Wednesday Concerts (With the Levitt Pavilion, Station Square Amphitheater)
July 12 - Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Jazz/Blues
July 19 - Babylon Social Club, Jazz/Blues
July 26 - Jerry Vivino, Jazz/Blues
Aug. 2 - Box Car 7, Jazz/Blues
