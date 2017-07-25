News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Auditions for JFed Players 'Twilight Zone'
Auditions for the JFed Players Community Theatre Ensemble's next production, "Twilight Zone" will be held next week - July 30th, 31st, and August first - with performances in October.
This iconic series created by Rod Serling took us all to another dimension, ". . .a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind." The four episodes, presented as four one-act plays with one intermission, will explore personal reactions to fear and loneliness, one even punctuated with humor. Audition dates and times: Sunday, July 30, 3-5 p.m.; Monday, July 31, 7-9 p.m.; Tuesday, August 1, 7-9 p.m. Auditions at the Jewish Federation, 114A Lime Ave., Monrovia. Performances will be in October at a venue in the San Gabriel Valley. For more information call the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
- Brad Haugaard
