Monrovia Police: Customer Threatens Employee Because Company Sold Car He Drove From Bakersfield to Buy; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 13-16.
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 13 at 11:00 a.m., a vehicle collision involving injuries was reported at a business lot in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock. A staff member was driving a customer’s vehicle and hit another employee that was driving a golf cart. The driver of the golf cart suffered a minor head injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
July 14 at 7:03 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a business parking lot in the 500 block of S. Mountain Avenue. The victim parked and locked her vehicle in the parking lot and 6:00 a.m. When she returned at 7:00 a.m., she noticed her rear passenger side window was shattered. The victim reported that she had left her satchel on the rear seat of the vehicle. The suspect smashed the window, reached in and fled with the satchel. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Battery – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 12:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. A suspect was attempting to leave the business with store merchandise without paying. As the suspect approached the exit doors, he was confronted by the victim who tried to detain him. The suspect battered the victim and attempted to flee. The suspect was detained by loss prevention personnel and placed under citizen’s arrest for battery. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Central regarding a subject threatening an employee at the location. The suspect drove to Monrovia from Bakersfield after speaking to a salesman on the phone and confirming they had a vehicle he wanted to buy at the price he wanted to pay. When the suspect arrived at the dealership, the vehicle had already been sold. This infuriated the suspect because he had driven so far and he began threatening to harm the salesman. The suspect was arrested form criminal threats.
Residential Burglary
July 15 at 12:37 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Hillcrest. The victim called police to report she had just returned home and found a female suspect inside her residence. The suspect fled, running east and out of sight. Officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation revealed the suspect made entry into the home through a back sliding glass door and fled when she was confronted by the homeowner. Miscellaneous jewelry was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Fight in Progress / Possible Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 15 at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Los Angeles regarding subjects fighting and a gun was reportedly seen. When officers arrived, there were multiple subjects and multiple vehicles in the area, including an unoccupied abandoned vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was found hiding on the roof of a home in the area. He was apprehended by officers, arrested and cited for resisting and delaying officers. No gun was located and the reporting party admitted she did not see a gun. Further investigation revealed only a minor conflict had occurred and no other arrests were made.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Lemon regarding a subject trying to break into a home. The officers arrived and found a male subject outside the residence and he was extremely intoxicated. He thought he was at a friend’s house. The subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 6:43 a.m., a witness called police and reported a male suspect battering a female in the 300 block of W. Chestnut. Officers arrived and detained both parties involved. The investigation revealed that although there were no visible injuries, the male had battered the female subject, who is his girlfriend. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 9:45 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of W. Olive when he observed a male subject on a bicycle that ran a stop sign. The officer stopped the subject and found he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. During a search of his person, drugs were found in his pocket. The suspect was arrested for drug possession and the warrant.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 3:30 p.m., a suspect was reported trespassing at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The suspect has been served with a no-trespassing order for the location. Officers arrived, located the suspect and detained him. The video surveillance confirmed the suspect had entered the store in violation of the trespassing order. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges
