News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Chili's
Dinner at Chili's. Got the chicken enchiladas ($9.99) and a big beer ($6.89). Good. (I actually took a bite before I took the picture but I turned it so you will never know.)
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/07/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment