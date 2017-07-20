Conserve Power During Eclipse, Monrovia's Representative Says

Legislature Passes Resolution Encouraging Lower Energy Use During Solar Eclipse
Sacramento, CA – In an effort to lessen dependency on fossil fuel-based energy during the solar eclipse on August 21st, Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy Chair, Chris Holden (AD – 41), introduced House Resolution 50. The measure encourages all Californians to reduce energy use, and pledge to “Do Your Thing for the Sun” during the hours of 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on August 21st, 2017.
“On Monday, August 21st our hardworking sun will be taking a break, and maybe you should too,” says Assemblymember Holden. “We are encouraging all Californians to postpone major energy use until after the solar eclipse.”
“Do Your Thing for the Sun” is an effort in partnership with the California Public Utilities Commission for millions to take action during the Great Solar Eclipse of 2017, an event that happens only once every 50 years. If consumers lower energy use during the eclipse, a time when California’s solar energy production will dip, fewer fossil fuels will be burned.
“This campaign creates a unique opportunity to educate Californians on energy-saving strategies that can extend past the hours of the solar eclipse, leading to a cleaner and more environmentally-conscious state,” said Holden.
###
Source: press release from Assemblyman Chris Holden
No comments:
Post a Comment