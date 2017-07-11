News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Man Sentenced for Murdering Monrovia Woman
Jose Roberto Turner, 49, of Pasadena, has been sentenced to 26 years to life for strangling LaJoya McCoy, 31, of Monrovia, his girlfriend and the mother of his children.
https://goo.gl/5myFQw
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/11/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment