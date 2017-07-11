News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man Sentenced for Murdering Monrovia Woman


Jose Roberto Turner, 49, of Pasadena, has been sentenced to 26 years to life for strangling LaJoya McCoy, 31, of Monrovia, his girlfriend and the mother of his children. https://goo.gl/5myFQw

- Brad Haugaard

